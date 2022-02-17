Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square

To the Editor:

If Minor League Baseball isn’t a possibility, how about Friday Night Elder Fights? It could be set up at one of the squares, complete with a ring or cage.

Folks with disputes with their neighbors could square off with three-minute rounds. Disputes could range from “Hey Dog, get the H… off my lawn” or “What the H.. do you think you’re doing parking on the street, I can’t get my golf cart out of my driveway,” etc.

I’m sure it would be a money-making proposition.

Brad Morrow

Village of Lynnhaven