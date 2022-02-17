81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 17, 2022
type here...

Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If Minor League Baseball isn’t a possibility, how about Friday Night Elder Fights? It could be set up at one of the squares, complete with a ring or cage.
Folks with disputes with their neighbors could square off with three-minute rounds. Disputes could range from “Hey Dog, get the H… off my lawn” or “What the H.. do you think you’re doing parking on the street, I can’t get my golf cart out of my driveway,” etc.
I’m sure it would be a money-making proposition.

Brad Morrow
Village of Lynnhaven

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea in which Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Beware of Medicare ads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident warns fellow Villagers to beware of the numerous Medicare ads on television.

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins in with the author of a previous Letter to the Editor about bringing Minor League Baseball to The Villages.

The Great Backyard Bird Count

A Village of Pinellas woman is encouraging her fellow Villagers to get involved in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Grab your binoculars. It begins Friday.

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

A Freedom Pointe resident weighs in on the idea of adding more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos