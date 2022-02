To the Editor:

I would like to see a minor league franchise in The Villages. From what I see there are many sports fans living here, and minor league baseball would certainly be an attraction. I would get season tickets and I’m certain others would too. Actually, I’m kind of surprised it hasn’t already happened. It doesn’t have to be AAA, it could be rookie ball or Class A.

Just something for people to come out on a summer evening and get a brat and a beer.

Brad Morrow

Village of Lynnhaven