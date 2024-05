To the Editor:

Because if you allow little white crosses then you can not say no to little white swastikas!

Or little white Inverted crosses!

Or little white devil worship insignias.

Or any one of hundreds of other such symbols of bias and hatred!

Just because you and all your friends think that your religion or philosophy or hatred or intolerance is normal right and proper does not give you the right to impose your view on others.

Michael Lukacs

Bridgeport at Lake Sumter