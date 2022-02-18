74.1 F
The Villages
Friday, February 18, 2022
Moment of great pride for newest members of The Villages Public Safety Department

By Ron Clark

The Villages Public Safety Department held a ceremony Friday to welcome new firefighters, a new fire inspector and to mark promotions of current members of the department.

Speaking at the event were Fire Chief Edmund Cain, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett and Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors Chair Kelly Flores.

The new firefighters and inspector took the oath on Friday
The new firefighters and inspector took the oath on Friday.

The chief reminded these new firemen how more than 135,000 people who live in The Villages, as well as guests who are visiting here, and workers here will be relying on them for their help, safety and, welfare.

New firefighter Blake Normoyle was pinned by his father
New firefighter Blake Normoyle was pinned by his father.
New fire inspector John Castell was pinned by his daughter Laurie
New fire inspector John Castell was pinned by his daughter Laurie.

The new members of the department are:

· Nick DeVogel FF/EMT– pinned by Mother Cindy Casolino

· Ed Faktorovich FF/EMT – pinned by Father Mikhail Faktorovich

· Jared Martinez FF/EMT – pinned by Father Edgar Martinez

· Blake Normoyle FF/EMT – pinned by Father Blake Normoyle

· Ariel Valladares FF/EMT –  pinned by Wife Hillary Valladares

· John Castell – Fire Inspector – pinned by Daughter Laurie

Those promoted were:

  • Brian Twiss – Deputy Chief of Operations – pinned by wife Misty
  • Mike Sapp – Battalion Chief – pinned by wife Lauren

Eduardo Villagomez was promoted to lieutenant and Joshua Hayes who was promoted to driver engineer. They were not present at Friday’s event.

