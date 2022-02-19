72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 19, 2022
type here...

81-year-old Villager enters plea to DUI charge after golf cart crash

By Meta Minton
Rodrigue Bosse
Rodrigue Bosse

An 81-year-old Villager has entered a plea to a drunk driving charge resulting from a golf cart crash at Colony Plaza.

Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He remains free on $1,000 bond.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate the crash involving two golf carts at 1:56 p.m. Jan. 21at Colony Boulevard and Sembler Way, the busy intersection where Walgreens and Bob Evans are located.

Bosse was standing near his golf cart when deputies arrived on the scene. He “did not understand basic questions such as the area code for his phone number” and a deputy “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person while at a conversational distance,” the arrest report said.

The Quebec, Canada native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises in the nearby parking lot of the Colony Cottage Recreation Center. He performed poorly in the exercises.

He was “unable” to complete a breath sample. He refused to provide a blood sample.

He was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird traffic a real problem for neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident is pleading for a traffic light to help the neighborhood cope with snowbird traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s pay tribute to Roberto Clemente

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging The Villages to pay tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente.

War is not the answer in Ukraine

A Villager who heads the World Beyond War-Central Florida Chapter contends that war is not the answer in Ukraine.

Too many Marxists offering their opinions

A Village of Fenney resident contends that there are too many Marxists expressing their opinions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My version of a hole-in-one

Frequent letter writer Hugo Buchanan offers a humorous take on a hole-in-one.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos