The South Morse Boulevard Gatehouse located at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466 will be unmanned after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 for carpet repairs. The gate arm for the visitor entry lane will be removed and stop barricades will be in place.

The gatehouse will resume normal operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.