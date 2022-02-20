Linda Shaw Pruett

Linda S. Pruett, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away at home on February 17, 2022. Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Bill, and daughters Julie Crompton and Jill Pruett, as well as son-in-law Brett Crompton and grandson Cannon Crompton. In life Linda was a devout Christian who served Jesus faithfully for many years as a Sunday School teacher of children while living in Miami, FL, Chatham, NJ and Smyrna, GA. She loved people and enjoyed having visitors come for days and even months. Her family, friends and neighbors will remember her kindness, humor and generosity of spirit who freely gave her time and talents to help those in need, and who was a dedicated friend. Since moving back to Florida, she and her husband Bill have been members of Faith Presbyterian Church, Oxford, FL. Linda grew up in War, WV and graduated from Big Creek High School, and the Bluefield Medical School as a medical technician and worked as such at Stevens Clinic Hospital, Welch, WV. She was one of eight children and was predeceased by her Mother, Wathena; her sister, Carolyn; brothers, Russell, Dickie and John. She is survived by sisters, Toby and Teena, and brother, Chuck. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, February 21 at 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL, and will be led by Pastor Gilbert Moore.

Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wildwood, FL.