Villager dances with legendary Paul Anka to classic teen love song

A Villager got the chance to dance with the legendary Paul Anka to a classic teen love song Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

Anka looked into the crowd and chose Lynda Ruter of the Village of Largo to dance with him to, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder.”

Anka released the song in 1959 and it hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Lettermen also covered the song in 1968 and Mexican singer Enrique Guzman recorded a Spanish version in 1960.

At age 80, the Canadian-born Anka is still an exuberant performer.

He also wrote the theme song for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and the English lyrics for “My Way,” which became Frank Sinatra’s signature song.

Anka previously performed in 2017 in The Villages.