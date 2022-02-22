81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...

Red Sox Nation celebrates Big Papi’s call to the Hall of Fame

By Staff Report

Red Sox Nation celebrated the recent selection of David Ortiz to the Baseball Hall of Fame during the group’s monthly meeting last week at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. “Big Papi,” a first baseman and designated hitter with the Sox from 2003 through 2016, was elected last month on his first ballot.

Red Sox 2
Red Sox Nation members had their photos taken “in front of Fenway Park” while wearing David Ortiz attire.
Red Sox 3
Red Sox Nation celebrated the recent selection of David Ortiz to the Baseball Hall of Fame during the group’s monthly meeting last week at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Members had their photos taken “in front of Fenway Park” while wearing Ortiz attire, and a raffle was held with winners receiving autographed pictures of Big Papi.

red sox 1
Rod Ross

The evening began with a “Hot Stove Panel” of Rod Ross, Len Hathaway, Pete Smith and Bill Talbot relating stories of their collective baseball knowledge. Rod Ross announced his retirement from emceeing and received a standing ovation for his memorable interviews since the club’s inception. The members certainly appreciated all his efforts.

Members also enjoyed the music of Denny Diamond with his Neil Diamond Tribute, including “Sweet Caroline” and some other oldies but goodies.

Upcoming events include a new member meetup on March 15 at Rohan Rec Center and a St. Paddy’s Day party on March 17 at SeaBreeze Rec Center.

For more information about Red Sox Nation in The Villages, visit the group’s website.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos