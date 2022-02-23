Lady Lake man sentenced to life in prison in drowning of baby daughter

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2017 drowning death of his baby daughter.

Jeremy Main, 43, was found guilty by a Lake County jury earlier this month of murdering of his 18-month-old daughter. This week, Judge James Baxley sentenced Main to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is to be turned over to the Florida Department of Corrections from the Lake County Jail where he has been held since Oct. 9, 2017.

On the day of the baby’s death, Main turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. They found the girl had died of drowning in a bathtub.

The little girl, Makenzie Moira Main, left behind two sisters as well her mother, who has since divorced Main. She testified against him at the trial describing him as “cold.”