84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man sentenced to life in prison in drowning of baby daughter

By Staff Report
Jeremy Main with his young daughter.

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2017 drowning death of his baby daughter.

Jeremy Main, 43, was found guilty by a Lake County jury earlier this month of murdering of his 18-month-old daughter. This week, Judge James Baxley sentenced Main to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is to be turned over to the Florida Department of Corrections from the Lake County Jail where he has been held since Oct. 9, 2017.

On the day of the baby’s death, Main turned himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. They found the girl had died of drowning in a bathtub.

The little girl, Makenzie Moira Main, left behind two sisters as well her mother, who has since divorced Main. She testified against him at the trial describing him as “cold.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Safe seating at Savannah Center?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about the safety of seating at Savannah Center.

Floridians should oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election police

In a Letter to the Editor, a Floridian encourages her fellow citizens to to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis' bill which will increase taxpayer expense and restrict voting rights.

Village of Polo Ridge resident grateful for her neighbor

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is grateful for her neighbor. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos