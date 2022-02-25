86.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 25, 2022
K-9 Lux assists in arrest of woman on bicycle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton
Carissa Kaye Maquillan

K-9 Lux of the Lady Lake Police Department assisted in the arrest of a woman on a bicycle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Carissa Kaye Maquillan, 31, of Leesburg, was riding a bicycle Tuesday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Leisure Living at Eagles Nest Road when she attracted the attention of an officer who noticed that her bicycle did not have proper lighting. She refused to allow the officer to search a bag she was carrying, so Lux was summoned to the scene. The K-9 alerted on the bag, indicating the likely presence of drugs. The bag was found to contain a glass pipe for smoking narcotics. A female officer was called to search Maquillan and the pat down revealed that an uncapped syringe and .4 grams of fentanyl were hidden in Maquillan’s bra.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of fentanyl as well as two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also issued a written warning for the bicycle light violation. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

