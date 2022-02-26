83.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Broadway stars to perform classics with St. Timothy’s choir in April

By Staff Report

A handful of Broadway stars will join the St. Timothy Catholic Church choir will for the show, “Best of Broadway,” on Tuesday, April 5. Shows are at 4 and 7 p.m.

Maestro Bill Doherty
Maestro Bill Doherty

In addition to the choir, under the direction of Maestro Bill Doherty, this exciting concert features acclaimed Broadway stars Grant Norman, Renee Lawless, Brian Minyard and David Chernault.

Grant Norman as Phantom
Grant Norman’s illustrious stage career has included the legendary Broadway shows: “Miss Saigon,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and the lead role in “The Phantom of the Opera.” After beginning with the Broadway production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” Norman also went on to play the Phantom in both London at the Queen’s Theater and in the U.S. National Touring Company, where he received international acclaim and rave reviews.

Renee Lawless
Renee Lawless began her Broadway career appearing in “Beauty and the Beast” and “Wicked.”  She is best known for starring as the bitter and distant matriarch, Katheryn Cryer, in the Oprah Winfrey Network prime time soap opera, “The Have and the Have Nots.”

Brian Minyard
Although Brian Minyard started his career as an engineer at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, he found performing to be his true passion. His career includes the closing cast of Broadway’s “Annie Get Your Gun” as well as original cast recordings for the 2004 award-winning “Johnny Guitar” and “The Prince and the Pauper.”

Also performing during the show will be Sam Reynolds, Kathleen Kane, Heather Ard, Angie Rose and others from the Central Florida Lyric Opera.

Tickets are $20 and available 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church office, 1351 Paige Place in The Villages.

