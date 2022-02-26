Kenneth Chalmer Ritchey, 86, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away February 23, 2022, at the Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Beverly Ritchey. Ken and Beverly married on January 29, 1960 and celebrated 62 years of marriage this year. Kenneth was born in West Decatur, Pennsylvania, son of the late Raymond and Grace Ritchey. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Millwright for U.S. Steel, and the Maintenance Department at Lower Moreland School District. He and Beverly raised their four children in Langhorne, PA, and moved to Florida in 2003. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Beverly Ritchey; his daughter, Shari Rogers (Terry) of Weaverville, NC; David Ritchey of Frederick, CO; Timothy Ritchey (Helena) of Shreve, OH; Stephen Ritchey (Sharon) of The Villages, FL. He has 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Doris Dunfree of Leesburg, FL; Joanne Fenton (Harry) of Summerfield, FL, and Terri Haverly (Jeff) of Summerfield, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie Husted. Ken could rig anything and was known as the neighborhood handyman. He never missed an opportunity to make people laugh. He loved to prank and be pranked. Ken had a gift of turning ordinary moments into memorable ones. At the end of the day, you felt like he knew you, valued you, and you were special to him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County at hospiceofmarion.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.net