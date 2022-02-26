85.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Lady Lake man arrives at state prison after convicted of killing his baby daughter

By Meta Minton
Jeremy Main’s mugshot taken by the Florida Department of Corrections

A Lady Lake man has been turned over to the Florida Department of Corrections after being convicted of killing his baby daughter.

Jeremy Main, 43, was transferred Thursday from the Lake County Jail to the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando. The facility is located 10 miles east of the Orlando International Airport on State Road 528 and serves as a transition center for inmates entering the state’s prison system.

Main, 43, was found guilty by a Lake County jury earlier this month of murdering his 18-month-old daughter. Judge James Baxley sentenced Main to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Main turned himself in 2017 at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages. Hours earlier, Main had called his wife, who was at work in Ocala. He reportedly told her he had killed their daughter. She made a frantic 911 call and soon Lake County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the family home on Redbug Road in rural Lady Lake. They found the girl had died of drowning in a bathtub.

The little girl, Makenzie Moira Main, left behind two sisters as well her mother, who has since divorced Main. She testified against him at the trial describing him as “cold.”

