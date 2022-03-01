66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
type here...

Wildwood Country Resort entrance to be sealed off for Buena Vista Boulevard extension

By Staff Report

Heritage Boulevard at State Road 44 will be closed for reconstruction starting Monday, March 7.

The estimated reopening date is July 1.

Screen Shot 2022 03 01 at 5.22.29 PM
Sumter County provided this map showing the temporary detour.

Sumter County’s contractor will be constructing the Buena Vista Boulevard extension four-lane divided road. The Wildwood Country Resort and Live Oaks Community Church entrance at Heritage Boulevard will be closed for this duration. Homeowners and visitors are advised to use the Williamsburg Lane entrance for entry and exit.

In 2018, residents of Wildwood Country Resort voiced their fears of being surrounded by development. Wildwood Country Resort is a community of about 150 manufactured homes.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is a drop off considered Bad Parking?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if a drop off should be considered Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that a white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith. It should not be categorized as a lawn ornament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Sorry Syd Tenenbaum, but information is readily available

A Village of Pinellas resident responds to a Villager who objects to publication of information that he believes should be kept private.

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Tell the full truth about the price of oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls on frequent letter writer Larry Moran to tell, “the full truth.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos