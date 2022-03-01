Wildwood Country Resort entrance to be sealed off for Buena Vista Boulevard extension

Heritage Boulevard at State Road 44 will be closed for reconstruction starting Monday, March 7.

The estimated reopening date is July 1.

Sumter County’s contractor will be constructing the Buena Vista Boulevard extension four-lane divided road. The Wildwood Country Resort and Live Oaks Community Church entrance at Heritage Boulevard will be closed for this duration. Homeowners and visitors are advised to use the Williamsburg Lane entrance for entry and exit.

In 2018, residents of Wildwood Country Resort voiced their fears of being surrounded by development. Wildwood Country Resort is a community of about 150 manufactured homes.