Deputies forced to taser man with drugs at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood

Deputies were forced to taser a man with drugs at the new Red Roof Inn & Suites on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hotel shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a man with a .45-caliber handgun threatening to harm himself and others.

A deputy used a ballistic shield as cover before entering Room 299. The occupant of the room, 51-year-old German Luis Betances of Crestview, refused to show his hands. A deputy threatened Betances with a taser if he did not comply. He did not comply and the New York native was tasered. A gun was found underneath a pillow. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were also found in the room.

Betances was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.