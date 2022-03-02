79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...

Felon with gun in stolen pickup arrested at Pilot Travel Center in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Ryan Carlys Acosta
Ryan Carlys Acosta

A felon with a gun in a stolen pickup was arrested at the Pilot Travel Center in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to the service station on State Road 44 after receiving information that a phone was pinging in a black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup which had been stolen in Columbia County.

Deputies found 37-year-old Ryan Carlys Acosta of Fort White in the truck, which had its engine running, according to an arrest report. Acosta was taken into custody and a cigarette pack containing a bag containing methamphetamine was found in the pocket of his jacket. A search of the truck turned up a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun. Acosta has two felony convictions for burglary in 2009 in Suwannee County.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $14,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

I support Ukraine and vaccines

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages Villagers for Trump to stand up for Ukraine and drop their opposition to vaccinations.

Thank God Trump is not in office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is thankful Trump is not in the White House. She fears he would have assisted Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

The members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 are grateful for the support they receive here in The Villages.

Is a drop off considered Bad Parking?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if a drop off should be considered Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that a white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith. It should not be categorized as a lawn ornament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos