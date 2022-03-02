Felon with gun in stolen pickup arrested at Pilot Travel Center in Wildwood

A felon with a gun in a stolen pickup was arrested at the Pilot Travel Center in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to the service station on State Road 44 after receiving information that a phone was pinging in a black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup which had been stolen in Columbia County.

Deputies found 37-year-old Ryan Carlys Acosta of Fort White in the truck, which had its engine running, according to an arrest report. Acosta was taken into custody and a cigarette pack containing a bag containing methamphetamine was found in the pocket of his jacket. A search of the truck turned up a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun. Acosta has two felony convictions for burglary in 2009 in Suwannee County.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $14,000 bond.