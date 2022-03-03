Parkwood man arrested after allegedly ripping off girlfriend’s shirt

A Parkwood man was arrested after an alleged attack on his live-in girlfriend.

Tony Donnell McColley, 42, had been walking with the woman Tuesday evening in the family community adjacent to The Villages when they began to argue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. McColley grabbed the front of the woman’s shirt and scratched her face. He pulled and pushed at the woman “eventually ripping the shirt off of her completely,” the report said.

He fled the scene, but was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. When he was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center, he was initially placed in a holding cell. He was wearing a face mask on and attempted to conceal a bag containing 7 grams of cocaine behind the face mask. He put the bag in his mouth and tried to swallow it.

In addition to battery, he is also facing charges of possession of cocaine and attempting to smuggle contraband into a detention facility. He was being held without bond.