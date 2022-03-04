Bald Eaglet which fell from nest makes triumphant return to The Villages

A Bald Eaglet that fell from a nest in The Villages made a triumphant return this week to The Villages.

The Bald Eaglet, which has developed a huge following in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, fell Feb. 23 from a nest above the Springdale walking trail. The Bald Eaglet was captured and taken to Animal Wildlife Rescue Center in Homosassa Springs to be checked out. It showed no injuries and was eating very well. During this time it demonstrated that it was able to fly and make landings, so it was determined that it could be released back to the area of its nest.

During the time it was at the rehabilitation center, the pair of adult Bald Eagles would sometimes sit in the nest, or sit high on the tower above the nest. One can only imagine what they were feeling. They had lost one small eaglet who succumbed during its early days. Then they lost their other eaglet that fell from the nest.

The morning of the release of the eaglet, both adults had been in the nest. However, by the time the eaglet arrived from Homosassa to the Springdale area they had flown off. The eaglet was transported from the Briarwood Postal Station by golf cart to the area it was going to be released. Usually the release is done without much fanfare as to not startle the bird. However, the Springdale walking trail is a very popular and busy trail. When the cage the eaglet was transported in was set on the ground a large crowd started to organize. The door of the cage was opened and the eaglet was reluctant to come out. At one point a cart with a dog arrived and the dog began barking. Most likely frightened, the eaglet snuggled to the back of the cage.

After a short period, and to the surprise of the onlookers the eaglet appeared at the door and very quickly took flight. Applause rang out as it took flight, and headed for some nearby trees. The eaglet was monitored for awhile by the volunteer who had transported the eagle from Homosassa. The eaglet landed near the tree that holds a Great Horned Owl’s nest. It hopped around a little and took flight again toward Briarwood Executive Golf Course. It was hoped it would fly up to the nest it had fallen from, but that didn’t happen. It was watched near the 4th tee of Briarwood golf course until it flew high above the turtle preserve near to the golf course. It flew into a tree abutting the preserve and landed.

At that time it was determined that it could fly well, and was fine. The adult Bald Eagles will find their eaglet and feed it where ever it may be. So keep your eyes on the nest in the tower above the walking trail and you may see the little eaglet back in it’s nest in the future.