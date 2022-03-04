83.7 F
The Villages
Friday, March 4, 2022
Habitual offender arrested at Publix at Spanish Plaines in The Villages

By Meta Minton
A habitual offender arrested Thursday evening after a traffic stop at Publix at Spanish Plaines Plaza in The Villages.

Bridgit Rene Rooney, 49, of Ocklawaha, was driving a black Honda Fit at 6:31 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Bella Cruz Drive when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended driver’s license. A check revealed her license was revoked for one year this past December on a charge of driving under the influence. She also has been classified as a habitual offender. In addition, she has been convicted five times for driving while license suspended.

Rooney was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

