82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...

Biden is an embarrassment to our country

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In her letter, Ms. Forrest stated that if Trump were the president instead of Biden, he would have assisted Putin in attacking Ukraine. This is totally untrue!
The writer obviously hasn’t watched the deterioration of our beloved country since Biden took office just one year ago!
If Trump was the President, Putin would NEVER have attacked Ukraine because America was respected and Putin knew the consequences would be devastating to Russia! Now this country is regarded as weak.
Biden should be in a nursing home. His public stammering and gaffes are a huge embarrassment.
President Zelensky is a true leader and the Ukrainian people respect him and are volunteering to go to battle to defend their country. This war never would have occurred if the United States had a strong respected president!

Jeanette Sullivan
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden is an embarrassment to our country

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that President Biden is an embarrassment to our country.

Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control

A Village of Citrus Grove resident warns that Vladimir Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The little white cross should stay

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a little white cross on display in The Villages should remain in place.

Response to ‘Thank God Trump is not in office’

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer critical of former President Trump.

Rep. Brett Hage represents his boss and not the citizens

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that state Rep. Brett Hage is representing his boss, but not the citizens he was elected to serve.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos