Biden is an embarrassment to our country

To the Editor:

In her letter, Ms. Forrest stated that if Trump were the president instead of Biden, he would have assisted Putin in attacking Ukraine. This is totally untrue!

The writer obviously hasn’t watched the deterioration of our beloved country since Biden took office just one year ago!

If Trump was the President, Putin would NEVER have attacked Ukraine because America was respected and Putin knew the consequences would be devastating to Russia! Now this country is regarded as weak.

Biden should be in a nursing home. His public stammering and gaffes are a huge embarrassment.

President Zelensky is a true leader and the Ukrainian people respect him and are volunteering to go to battle to defend their country. This war never would have occurred if the United States had a strong respected president!

Jeanette Sullivan

Village of Buttonwood