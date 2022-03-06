Lady Lake woman sentenced in DUI which led to attack on ER nurses

A Lady Lake woman has been sentenced in a drunk driving arrest which led to her attack on Emergency Room nurses at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Kimberly Dianne Finkley, 39, entered a plea of no contest last month in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. A charge of reckless driving was dismissed. She was placed on probation for one year, ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation and ordered not to consume or possess alcohol. She was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, but can buy out at the rate of $10 per hour.

She was arrested June 27 after the alleged attacks at the hospital.

Finkley had been involved in a DUI crash prior to her transport to the hospital for treatment, She was “extremely intoxicated” when she arrived at the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Finkley grabbed the left arm of a registered nurse involved in her treatment. She also spit at an EMT as well as another registered nurse. In addition, she grabbed at the arm of a deputy who arrived on the scene. The deputy placed Finkley on the floor to prevent any further attacks. Finkley was arrested on multiple charges of battery as well as charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. Those charges are still pending in Sumter County Court.

The car crash in which Finkley was at the wheel occurred on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near its intersection with Hartsock Sawmill Road in Lady Lake, which is in Lake County.