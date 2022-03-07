Carole E. Zollinger, age 77, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Latrobe Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Carole was born July 28, 1944 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to the late Carl and Dorothy Glancy. Carole started her career at Bell Telephone in Greensburg, PA and ended it when she retired from Verizon in Tampa FL. During her retirement years Carole loved playing Mah Jongg, cards and she had her first and only hole in one. She also enjoyed a glass or two of Chardonnay. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, James R. Zollinger; daughter, Stephanie Hill (Michael); step children, Beth Gustafson (Scott), Richard Zollinger (Danielle); siblings, John Glancy (Cindy), Jean Watson (Richard), Jackie Costick (John), David Glancy (Sherri) and Daniel Glancy; three grandchildren, Emma, James and Joseph Hill; four step grandchildren, Scott Jr and Brandon Gustafson and Gwen and R. J. Zollinger, sister in law Susan Zollinger as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Thomas Glancy. A Celebration of Carole’s Life will be held on Tuesday, March 8th at 1:00 PM at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center in Wildwood.