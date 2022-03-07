84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 7, 2022
type here...

Golf cart driver arrested on DUI says mother was too drunk to drive

By Meta Minton
Leigh Ann Ebersole
Leigh Ann Ebersole

A golf cart driver arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement that she was at the wheel because her mother was too drunk to drive.

Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. Friday on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.

Ebersole said she left Lake Sumter Landing and forgot to turn on the golf cart’s headlights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The odor of alcohol coming from Ebersole was “overwhelming,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Ebersole said she does not usually drive a golf cart but said she was taking the golf cart home “because her mother was too intoxicated to drive.”

The Rochester, N.Y. native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .136 and .134 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was also issued a warning for the headlight violation. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to letter about cracking down on golf carts

A Village of Hawkins resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts in The Villages.

More Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident points to another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If I can tolerate Trump flags you can tolerate little white crosses

A Village of St. James woman writes that if she can tolerate Trump flags her fellow residents should be able to tolerate little white crosses.

Villagers for Trump golf cart rally in support of truck convoy

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident weighs in on the upcoming Villagers for Trump golf cart rally.

72-year-old war veteran ready to join fight in Ukraine

A 72-year-old war veteran is ready to join the fight in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos