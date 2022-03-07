Golf cart driver arrested on DUI says mother was too drunk to drive

A golf cart driver arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement that she was at the wheel because her mother was too drunk to drive.

Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. Friday on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.

Ebersole said she left Lake Sumter Landing and forgot to turn on the golf cart’s headlights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The odor of alcohol coming from Ebersole was “overwhelming,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Ebersole said she does not usually drive a golf cart but said she was taking the golf cart home “because her mother was too intoxicated to drive.”

The Rochester, N.Y. native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .136 and .134 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was also issued a warning for the headlight violation. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.