Mary (Sue) Bundstein

An Angel got her wings last night, Now she soars in Celestial light. I was sitting at the bedside of my beloved Sue when she passed away. She leaves behind her three sons Jeff, Scot, and Pete. Six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sean, Casey, Aaron, Caitlin and Jim. Also, one new great Grandson Wesley, and a grieving husband Jim Bundstein. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Ivan Harold and Mary Sue Jeffress and her brother James David Jeffress. Sue was born in St. Louis, Missouri and lived her whole life there before moving to The Villages, Florida seven years ago. She worked at McDonnell-Douglas {now Boeing} before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed golfing and never let me forget about her having a Hole-in-One! In The Villages Sue also enjoyed Cardio Drumming, Archery and Dragon Boating. She loved working as a volunteer at The Villages Hospital Thrift Shop {Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe}. We traveled to Europe and visited Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Switzerland. Also, we traveled throughout the United States from end to end. We enjoyed going on cruises one to Hawaii and several in the Caribbean. We had many fine adventures. Most of all she loved her home, her kids, grand-kids and our whole extended family. Sue loved plants and working in her garden. She designed the back yard fishpond in our former home in St. Louis. Although I had to dig the hole with the help of our granddaughter Caitlan I was very proud of what she did there. Sue enjoyed good music and reading, sewing, doing crafts and just sitting in the sun.

She had a wonderful personality and people loved to be around her. She was kind and loving smart and beautiful. I miss her so much!