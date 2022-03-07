Ohio man arrested after drinking shots at Margarita Republic

An Ohio man was arrested after drinking shots of Jack Daniels at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Victoriano Salinas, 30, of Toledo, had been walking at about 1 a.m. Saturday near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Bichara Boulevard and was so intoxicated he fell down on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer noted that Salinas was so drunk that he was using a road sign to hold himself up.

An officer located Salinas’ family members who were in a nearby parking lot. He had been swearing at them. They told police that Salinas had been drinking shots of Jack Daniels at Margarita Republic.

The officers summoned EMS personnel to the scene to evaluate Salinas, but he “grew increasingly agitated and was uncooperative,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge disorderly intoxication because he was deemed a “severe safety risk” to himself and the “motoring public.”

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.