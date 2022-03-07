Photography Club at Sunset Pointe will present showcase at Lake Miona

The Photography Club at Sunset Pointe will hold its 12th annual photo showcase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

This is an opportunity for members to show off photography they have been working on over the last year. The showcase always features a wide variety of subjects from landscapes to animal and plant life to portraiture to architecture to the abstract. Admission is free and some items will be for sale.

This year will feature something quite different. Dariel Dodge-Dieselkamp of the Village of Glenbrook will show mini-quilts of her own design. She has transferred some of her photography to a variety of fabrics which she then quilts.