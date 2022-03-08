84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...

ABC of Dementia workshop to be offered at Lady Lake Library

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that a free ABC of Dementia workshop will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 18 in Room 204 at the library. 

“Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia,” said Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage. “While they are designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.” 

While the workshops are free, reservations are encouraged.  For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida depends on groundwater for nearly 85 percent of its public water

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Florida Ground Water Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week.

Response to letter about cracking down on golf carts

A Village of Hawkins resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts in The Villages.

More Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident points to another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If I can tolerate Trump flags you can tolerate little white crosses

A Village of St. James woman writes that if she can tolerate Trump flags her fellow residents should be able to tolerate little white crosses.

Villagers for Trump golf cart rally in support of truck convoy

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident weighs in on the upcoming Villagers for Trump golf cart rally.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos