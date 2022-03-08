84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...

Northern Turnpike Extension

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The proposed Northern Turnpike Extension starting in Wildwood goes through the historic Community of Royal. The road takes twists and turns to make its way through Royal and destroy this historical place in Florida.
A much simpler route for the Turnpike would be to just keep going straight after the Wildwood Exit, cross over I-75 and then turn north. Maybe keeping it simple is too complicated for Florida Turnpike Enterprise or maybe that Developer owns property along a straight path for the Turnpike Extension and that is holy ground!

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Northern Turnpike Extension

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the proposed route for the Florida Turnpike Extension.

Florida depends on groundwater for nearly 85 percent of its public water

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Florida Ground Water Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week.

Response to letter about cracking down on golf carts

A Village of Hawkins resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts in The Villages.

More Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident points to another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If I can tolerate Trump flags you can tolerate little white crosses

A Village of St. James woman writes that if she can tolerate Trump flags her fellow residents should be able to tolerate little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos