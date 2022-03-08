To the Editor:

The proposed Northern Turnpike Extension starting in Wildwood goes through the historic Community of Royal. The road takes twists and turns to make its way through Royal and destroy this historical place in Florida.

A much simpler route for the Turnpike would be to just keep going straight after the Wildwood Exit, cross over I-75 and then turn north. Maybe keeping it simple is too complicated for Florida Turnpike Enterprise or maybe that Developer owns property along a straight path for the Turnpike Extension and that is holy ground!

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere