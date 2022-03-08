Toxic couple arrested with gun after traffic stop in Wildwood

A toxic couple was arrested with a gun after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Chase Allen Strong, 28, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a black Ford Mustang early Sunday morning at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a Wildwood police officer ran the license plate and discovered Strong was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with violating a no contact order.

Front-seat passenger 27-year-old Jessie Lynn Parker reached over and rolled up the driver’s side window while Strong was speaking with the police officer during a traffic stop. The officer noted in the arrest report that the vehicle’s windows were heavily tinted. A second officer attempted to speak to Parker, but she refused to roll down her window. Parker also gave police a series of false names and birth dates in an apparent attempt to conceal her identity from them. A Rapid ID scanner was used to scan Parker’s fingerprints to determine her true identity. She was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Strong was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He was held without bond due to the Lake County violation of the court order.

The no contact order was part of Strong’s conditional release on bond last month after he was arrested on a felony charge of battery after a brawl with a woman at his home. Though it is not clear if Parker was the woman involved in the February altercation, Strong obtained an injunction against Parker in 2021. The Beef O’ Brady’s bartender had been arrested in April 2021 after violating that no contact order by paying an early morning visit to his home. Criminal charges in that case were eventually dropped.