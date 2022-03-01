Boyfriend arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend who found messages on his computer

A boyfriend was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend who found messages on his computer.

Chase Allen Strong, 28, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Sunday night at his home at 209 Palm St. on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery by strangulation.

The girlfriend said she had been invited to Strong’s home and let herself in using a code he had provided to her, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. While she was in Strong’s home, she was on his computer and “observed several messages exchanged between him and another female,” the report said. She angrily texted him about the messages she found on his computer.

When he returned home, he pointed a firearm at her and told her, “I am going to kill you.” Strong, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, pinned her to the ground with his hands on her neck and put his knees on her chest. She said she was struggling to breathe, but he mocked her and said she sounded “like a demon,” the report said. She was able to break free and called 911.

When police arrived on the scene, Strong claimed she had broken into his home, forcing him to pull a gun on her.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.