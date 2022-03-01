74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
type here...

Boyfriend arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend who found messages on his computer

By Meta Minton
Chase Allen Strong
Chase Allen Strong

A boyfriend was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend who found messages on his computer.

Chase Allen Strong, 28, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Sunday night at his home at 209 Palm St. on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery by strangulation.

The girlfriend said she had been invited to Strong’s home and let herself in using a code he had provided to her, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. While she was in Strong’s home, she was on his computer and “observed several messages exchanged between him and another female,” the report said. She angrily texted him about the messages she found on his computer.

When he returned home, he pointed a firearm at her and told her, “I am going to kill you.” Strong, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, pinned her to the ground with his hands on her neck and put his knees on her chest. She said she was struggling to breathe, but he mocked her and said she sounded “like a demon,” the report said. She was able to break free and called 911.

When police arrived on the scene, Strong claimed she had broken into his home, forcing him to pull a gun on her.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is a drop off considered Bad Parking?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if a drop off should be considered Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that a white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith. It should not be categorized as a lawn ornament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Sorry Syd Tenenbaum, but information is readily available

A Village of Pinellas resident responds to a Villager who objects to publication of information that he believes should be kept private.

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Tell the full truth about the price of oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls on frequent letter writer Larry Moran to tell, “the full truth.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos