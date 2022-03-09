70.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
By Staff Report
Janice Christine Wendt, 76 of The Villages passed away February 9, 2022. Janice was born October 22, 1945, to Ernest and Alice Blom of Marinette, WI. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and best friend to all. Jan’s infectious laugh, upbeat attitude, and zest for life will be terribly missed by her friends and family. Janice is survived by her husband of 57 years Ron, her brother Ron Blom (June), her 3 sons: Mark (Bridget), Michael, and Matthew (Cindy), grandchildren: Paige (Joel), Jared, Gavin, Melia, Madison, Brooklyn, Sawyer, and great-granddaughter, Quinn. An open house Celebration of Life will be held at The Card Room at The Canal Street Recreation Center in The Villages on Saturday March 12, 2022 from 2:00 to 5 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made out to the OPMS COPE Garden. As a middle school teacher herself, Jan volunteered at and loved the COPE garden.

