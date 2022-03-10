Water Oaker arrested after allegedly attacking couple sharing kiss

A woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a couple sharing a kiss in a golf cart at the Water Oak 55+ community in Lady Lake.

Kelly Ann Macker, 49, who lives at 442 Watson Drive in Water Oak, said she saw the couple kissing March 4 outside the Bistro restaurant at Water Oak when she “went over and confronted them,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Macker slapped one of them in the face, touching off a brawl which ended up with all three of them on the ground fighting, the report said. Macker left a bite mark on the side of the man’s face. The other woman also suffered bites and scratches.

It took three bystanders to break up the fight.

The man and woman went to the Microtel Hotel in Lady Lake “to get away from” Macker. However, she tracked them down Saturday night at the hotel in an attempt to confront them again. Officers found the Philadelphia native in the parking lot and took her into custody on two counts of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.