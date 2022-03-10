74.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...

Water Oaker arrested after allegedly attacking couple sharing kiss

By Meta Minton
Kelly Ann Macker
Kelly Ann Macker

A woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a couple sharing a kiss in a golf cart at the Water Oak 55+ community in Lady Lake.

Kelly Ann Macker, 49, who lives at 442 Watson Drive in Water Oak, said she saw the couple kissing March 4 outside the Bistro restaurant at Water Oak when she “went over and confronted them,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Macker slapped one of them in the face, touching off a brawl which ended up with all three of them on the ground fighting, the report said. Macker left a bite mark on the side of the man’s face. The other woman also suffered bites and scratches.

It took three bystanders to break up the fight.

The man and woman went to the Microtel Hotel in Lady Lake “to get away from” Macker. However, she tracked them down Saturday night at the hotel in an attempt to confront them again. Officers found the Philadelphia native in the parking lot and took her into custody on two counts of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Golf reasonable accommodation cuffs

A Village of Duval resident went to renew his cuff for reasonable accommodation golf. The disabled veteran says it shouldn’t be so difficult. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t Say Gay bill was a waste of time and money

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill, sponsored by our own state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders about frequent letter writer Larry Moran who repeatedly complains about Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Deputies need to crack down on speeding golf carts

A Village of Amelia resident contends that something needs to be done about speeding golf carts in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Will Russia stop at Ukraine?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Russia cannot be trusted.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos