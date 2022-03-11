80.6 F
The Villages
Friday, March 11, 2022
Daily Sun heaps praise on Developer’s bought-and-paid-for legislator

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Well once again the front page of The Villages Daily Sun is running a story about how Brett Hage has saved the world, or was it just his master’s money.
Must be an election year and he must be praised for his service to the Developer and saving him millions by passing his development expenses onto the residents. By a very large majority, most residents will never use the new roads into The Villages south of 44 which, thanks to this guy, they were forced to pay for.
So, in addition to his $350K salary he draws from the Developer, he gets all this praise on the front page of his newspaper as well. Yep, must be an election year. People that have betrayed the people that elected them should be shown the door at the first opportunity. That would be November for Mr. Hage.

Lou Maruzo
Village of Amelia

 

