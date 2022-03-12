New Enrichment Academy catalog for spring/summer classes will be released online

The new catalog for The Enrichment Academy’s spring and summer classes will be released online on Wednesday, March 16.

The catalog will be available at TheEnrichmentAcademy.org

Villagers can check out all the courses and schedules for the April through September offerings before registration begins.

The Enrichment Academy’s Learn & Grow Expo will be offered between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday, March 17 at Lake Miona Recreation Complex. Those attending can meet instructors and ask questions about upcoming courses.

Registration begins March 21. New courses begin April 1.