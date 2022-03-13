To the Editor:

In an attempt to stay informed and for balance, although I disagree strongly with him, I follow Gov. DeSantis on Twitter. His Twitter feed for two days is full of rants that Biden is responsible for high gasoline prices because he shut down drilling. And he demands that Biden increase domestic drilling. This is such an obvious lie that even Villagers should recognize it. It takes one click on Google or any search engine to find that Biden’s administration has allowed 34 percent more new oil leases in 13 months than Trump did. Yet, no doubt, Larry Moran and the other willfully blind extremists here will deny even that truth. DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician, bought and paid for by big business lobbyists. He is too corrupt to hold ANY public office.

Jack Stephens

Village of Sanibel