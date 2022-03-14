Vice President Harris looks like deer in headlights

To the Editor:

I saw the vice president’s press conference with the president of Poland on the news. Can anyone believe this country sends this inept uninformed person to represent this country as our vice president?

When asked questions about things that affected this country like gas prices and inflation she looked like the iconic deer in the headlights, paused cackled and deferred back the Polish president for answers. The Polish president wisely gave it back to her and she mumbled something about the Black Sea and fumbled through notes never answering the questions.

A suggestion – stay in your office and only issue staff-written press releases.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont