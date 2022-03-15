71.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Villagers for Trump need to accept he lost election

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just read of an incident in the “Villagers for Trump” golf cart rally for truckers. A strange event on its face since mandates are declining.
In response to a sign that said “Trump Lost”, a woman in the rally yelled back, “Trump won. The election was stolen. You’re a communist!” That is an extreme dichotomy in logic to string that together.
It amazes me that some still believe Trump “won” when those closest to Trump say he knows he lost. Over 60 courts and the AG and the DOJ have said the election was fair and Trump lost. And his VP, Pence, said the election was valid and they lost.
But that lady and others choose to reject all the expert opinions and believe a conspiracy cooked up by Breitbart, some (now disbarred) Trump lawyers, and extremists like Alex Jones. But even worse, because the rational world says Trump lost, they are “communists”?
It is dictators in totalitarian states who do things like the Jan. 6 insurrection and try to overturn valid and constitutional elections. So, it is actually the woman yelling “communist” that is engaging in behaviors of totalitarian states like communism. I recommend remedial civics and history educations for ALL “Villagers for Trump.” And while they are at it, read the U.S. Constitution. It will reveal that they are in violation of it.

Jack Stephens
Village of Sanibel

 

