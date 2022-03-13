63.2 F
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Protester in Ukrainian colors attempts to block Villagers for Trump golf carts

By David Towns

A red, white and blue Villagers for Trump golf cart parade got snagged by the unanticipated obstacle of a protester in the Ukrainian colors blocking traffic Sunday at Lake Sumter Landing.

About 40 golf carts, many with “Let Freedom Roll” signs in support of the People’s Convoy, encircled Market Square at about 4 p.m. before heading south to do the same at Brownwood Paddock Square.

This protester attempted to disrupt Sunday’s Villagers for Trump golf cart rally at Lake Sumter Landing.

A woman wearing the Ukrainian colors and holding bright blue-and-yellow balloons sat in the middle of the roadway in an attempt to block the golf carts. The driver of the first cart was hesitant at first, but opted to drive around the protester. Subsequent golf carts took the same action.

This protester was stationed at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square during the golf cart rally.

Another protester held a sign that read, “You’re embarrassing yourself. Trump lost.”

A woman riding in one of the golf carts had an answer for the protester holding the sign.

“Trump didn’t lose. It was stolen. And you’re a Communist,” the woman shouted from the golf cart.

The rally was intended to show support for truckers in the United States and Canada who have been standing in opposition to vaccine mandates. Many in the golf cart rally had Canadian flags in support of the truckers’ recent protest north of the border.

Golf carts were decked out for Sunday’s event.

Congressional hopeful Laura Loomer was mingling with members of Villagers for Trump prior to the start of the rally. She had some harsh words for her opponent, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. The two will square off in the GOP primary.

“He doesn’t even believe the election was stolen from Trump,” Loomer said.

