88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 18, 2022
type here...

Official contends Villagers favor $760,000 half-mile walking path

By Meta Minton

An official is contending Villagers are in favor of a $760,000 half-mile walking path at Lake Miona, despite the ballooning price tag.

Community Development District 6 Supervisor Peter Moeller has championed for nearly a decade the walking trail at the Black Lake Preserve. He originally tried to sell his vision to District Manager Janet Tutt and drove her to the location in his golf cart. She was not enthused. When Richard Baier took over as District Manager, Moeller made a second attempt to get the project off the ground.

“Richard was so enthusiastic I did not think I could keep him in the golf cart,” Moeller said.

However, the price keeps rising. It started out at $150,000. Then it grew to $430,000. And now it’s estimated at $760,000.

Earlier this week, Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova said he thought the cost was outrageous. He is calling on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which is considering spending amenity money for the half-mile path, to delay or call off the project.

Moeller raised the issue at Friday’s CDD 6 board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He said Villagers are in favor of the path.

The Lake Miona Trail would be located along the Black Lake Preserve.

“The residents are definitely behind it. They all want to know when it’s going to get done,” Moeller said.

However, Moeller’s fellow CDD 6 Supervisor Linda Grzesik echoed Bova’s belief that people will not drive to Lake Miona to walk a half-mile path, which would be set up as a 1.3-mile out-and-back loop. Pets would not be allowed on the path.

“I think it’s an awful lot of money. I don’t think people are going to drive over there to use it,” Grzesik said.

Moeller said there is plenty of money in the amenity fund.

“We’ve got a lot of money both in reserves and operating capital,” he said.

Moeller predicted PWAC will reach a decision on the walking path at next month’s meeting.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

A Village of Gilchrist resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains about inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

I am not a Trump fanatic

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a charge that he’s a Trump fanatic.

Love can be stronger than hate

A frequent letter writer, still smarting from the loss of his beloved cat, chooses to focus on love rather than hate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos