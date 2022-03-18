88.2 F
Friday, March 18, 2022
White Ibis Looking For Breakfast At Marsh Bend Trail In The Villages

By Staff Report

This ibis was looking for breakfast at a pond near Marsh Bend Trail and Warm Springs Avenue in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

A Village of Gilchrist resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains about inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

I am not a Trump fanatic

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a charge that he’s a Trump fanatic.

Love can be stronger than hate

A frequent letter writer, still smarting from the loss of his beloved cat, chooses to focus on love rather than hate.

