76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...

Black Racer Snakes Behind Sugar Cane Postal Station In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out these two black racer snakes spotted behind the Sugar Cane Postal Station in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Black Racer Snakes Behind Sugar Cane Postal Station In The Villages
Black Racer Snakes Behind Sugar Cane Postal Station In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Spencer and Ulrich should hang their heads in shame

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to the governor’s appointment of two GOP insiders to the Sumter County Commission.

President Biden should be impeached

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident says the President Biden should be impeached. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All Americans need to do their part

A frequent letter writer to Villages-News.com suggests that we all must do our part as Americans.

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

A Village of Gilchrist resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos