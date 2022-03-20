Black Racer Snakes Behind Sugar Cane Postal Station In The Villages

Check out these two black racer snakes spotted behind the Sugar Cane Postal Station in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
