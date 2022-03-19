Lawyer explains CDD 8’s silence on little white cross legal battle in The Villages

The attorney representing Community Development District 8 in the infamous little white cross case in The Villages has attempted to explain the silence in the embattled legal entanglement.

Village of Tamarind Grove resident Wayne Anderson in March 2019 first stood up to the CDD 8 Board of Supervisors. He was the target of an anonymous complaint.

A hearing in the case has been set for 10 a.m. June 14 in Sumter County Court.

CDD 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson aired his concern about the silence in the three-year legal battle at Friday’s board meeting.

“We don’t hear anything back on this,” said Johnson.

Attorney Mark Brionez said the silence is for the protection of CDD 8 and the residents who are funding the battle to force Anderson to remove the little white cross, which is considered a lawn ornament by Community Standards.

“The reason for the silence is we don’t want to compromise the district’s position in the case,” Brionez said. “Once you start discussing the case with the public, you could compromise our position.”

The CDD 8 board has held some closed sessions to discuss the little white cross case. The closed sessions to discuss litigation are permitted under Florida statute.

But as CDD 8 remains silent, public sentiment appears to be growing in favor of keeping the little white cross. Anderson has picked up support from churches and what has become arguably the most powerful political force in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, Villagers for Trump.

The outcome of Anderson’s case could have ramifications for the thousands of homeowners in The Villages with little white crosses on display. Those crosses remain in place because there have been no complaints.

