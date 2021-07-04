Church passes out 200 little white crosses in support of ongoing battle in The Villages

A church passed out 200 little white crosses on Independence Day in support of the ongoing battle of a couple in The Villages to keep their symbol of faith.

Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove were invited to the Freedom Fellowship Church of The Villages for their Fourth of July celebration, where they passed out 200 little white crosses to their congregation of Villagers.

“They are strongly standing in support of displaying the little white cross at the homes in The Villages,” Wayne Anderson said.

He and his wife have been at the center of a high-profile legal battle since they have been ordered to remove the little white cross from their front yard after an anonymous complaint was filed over the “lawn ornament.” The couple is facing thousands of dollars in fines because of their stance.

They were thrilled by the support received from the church.

“They invited us to witness the distribution of the crosses on Independence Day, as an act of freedom and faith that they have the God-given and Constitutional right to exercise their faith at their homes. Many members expressed support to attend the day we go to court to defend the little white cross. Presently, we are waiting in line for our day in court to answer The Villages’ absurd lawsuit against us and the cross,” Wayne Anderson said.

