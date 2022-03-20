72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 20, 2022
type here...

Daughters of American Revolution hear about home for struggling female veterans

By Staff Report

Ladies of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently heard about plans to build a transitional home for struggling female veterans.

dar
Marie Bogdonoff (left), of Villagers for Veterans, receives a certificate of appreciation from Linda Fraser, Vice Regent of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Bogdonoff recently spoke at a DAR meeting and shared plans for Ashley’s House.

Marie Bogdonoff, from Villagers for Veterans, spoke at DAR’s recent meeting and shared some of the problems facing many female veterans who have returned to civilian life after their tours of duty.  She said many of the vets don’t know where to turn to and are unaware of the benefits they are due. Some have had difficulty finding gainful employment and have become homeless, often living in their cars or sleeping on friends’ couches.

Villagers for Veterans is building a transition home that will provide a safe, temporary home for six to eight deserving women vets while offering job training, counseling, and female camaraderie as they build self-sufficiency in a secure, loving environment.

With the construction of Ashley’s House, plans are to give these women the opportunity to get “back on their feet,” Bogdonoff said. After a lot of planning and searching for the right location, Villagers for Veterans has purchased a property Eustis that is in a safe neighborhood, accessible by public transportation, and close to a VA clinic and a local college where the women can take classes and improve their chances of getting a good job.

Ashley’s House is named after First Lieutenant Ashley White, who was killed along with other members of her team in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. The home will honor the sacrifices that women in the military have made.

For more information about fundraising activities and/or opportunities to volunteer with Villagers for Veterans, visit their website. https://www.villagersforveterans.org/

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

A Village of Rio Grande woman offers her thoughts on the staffing problems at restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lake Miona walking path is a great idea

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to Editor, expresses enthusiasm for the Lake Miona walking path, in spite of the price tag which has risen to more than $700,000.

Spencer and Ulrich should hang their heads in shame

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to the governor’s appointment of two GOP insiders to the Sumter County Commission.

President Biden should be impeached

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident says the President Biden should be impeached. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos