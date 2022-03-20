Off Broadway Players going back to the 40s in upcoming show

Villagers are invited to take a trip back to the 1940s in an upcoming musical by the Off Broadway Players.

“Musical Memories of the 1940s” is a tribute to our veterans. It will be performed Saturday, April 9, at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Show times are 3 and 6:30 p.m.

The show is set during the World War II years of the 1940s as the Off Broadway Players present a ‘live’ remote Radio broadcast of The Citrus Broadcasting Station from a local ballroom. Big bands and performers such as Kate Smith, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland and many others sang the hit songs of that era.

The troupe’s talented vocalists and beautifully costumed dancers will perform 25 well-known melodies from the era, while also providing comedy impersonations of Gracie Allen and others. There will be interruptions throughout the show featuring classic radio commercials and sound bites of President Roosevelt and Winston Churchill.

The show will have cabaret table seating. A Villages ID is required and military uniforms are encouraged to be worn. Tickets are $20, and a table of six is $120. To order, contact Barbara at [email protected] or (352) 633-5879.