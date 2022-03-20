72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 20, 2022
type here...

Off Broadway Players going back to the 40s in upcoming show

By Staff Report

Villagers are invited to take a trip back to the 1940s in an upcoming musical by the Off Broadway Players.

The Off Broadway Players rehearse for a prior show in The Villages. The popular song and dance troupe will perform “Musical Memories of the 1940s” on April 9 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

“Musical Memories of the 1940s” is a tribute to our veterans. It will be performed Saturday, April 9, at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Show times are 3 and 6:30 p.m.

The show is set during the World War II years of the 1940s as the Off Broadway Players present a ‘live’ remote Radio broadcast of The Citrus Broadcasting Station from a local ballroom. Big bands and performers such as Kate Smith, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland and many others sang the hit songs of that era.

The troupe’s talented vocalists and beautifully costumed dancers will perform 25 well-known melodies from the era, while also providing comedy impersonations of Gracie Allen and others. There will be interruptions throughout the show featuring classic radio commercials and sound bites of President Roosevelt and Winston Churchill.

The show will have cabaret table seating. A Villages ID is required and military uniforms are encouraged to be worn. Tickets are $20, and a table of six is $120. To order, contact Barbara at [email protected] or (352) 633-5879.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lake Miona walking path is a great idea

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to Editor, expresses enthusiasm for the Lake Miona walking path, in spite of the price tag which has risen to more than $700,000.

Spencer and Ulrich should hang their heads in shame

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to the governor’s appointment of two GOP insiders to the Sumter County Commission.

President Biden should be impeached

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident says the President Biden should be impeached. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All Americans need to do their part

A frequent letter writer to Villages-News.com suggests that we all must do our part as Americans.

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos