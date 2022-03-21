78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 21, 2022
type here...

Intoxicated woman arrested with pants down at church in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Katie Nicole Cooey
Katie Nicole Cooey

An intoxicated woman with her pants down was arrested at a church in The Villages.

Katie Nicole Cooey, 37, of Citra was involved in a car accident at about 2 a.m. Saturday and her white Dodge charger was found in the parking lot of St. George Episcopal Church. There were vehicle parts “all over the roadway,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Cooey had her blue jean shorts and underwear down to her ankles as she was urinating on the grass. She could not stand up without assistance and asked the police officer if he wanted to see her underwear. She charged at the police officer several times. When the officer attempted to handcuff Cooey, she pulled away.

“I have the best lawyer in town,” she said.

She was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. Cooey was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Question about successful basketball player from The Villages High School

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has a question about a successful basketball player from The Villages High School.

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

A Village of Rio Grande woman offers her thoughts on the staffing problems at restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos