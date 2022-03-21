Intoxicated woman arrested with pants down at church in The Villages

An intoxicated woman with her pants down was arrested at a church in The Villages.

Katie Nicole Cooey, 37, of Citra was involved in a car accident at about 2 a.m. Saturday and her white Dodge charger was found in the parking lot of St. George Episcopal Church. There were vehicle parts “all over the roadway,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Cooey had her blue jean shorts and underwear down to her ankles as she was urinating on the grass. She could not stand up without assistance and asked the police officer if he wanted to see her underwear. She charged at the police officer several times. When the officer attempted to handcuff Cooey, she pulled away.

“I have the best lawyer in town,” she said.

She was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. Cooey was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500.