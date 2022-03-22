Legendary local broadcaster Rob Newton remembered for his ‘heart to help people’

Legendary local broadcaster Rob Newton is being remembered for his “heart to help people.”

Newton, who for many years was the voice of The Villages on AM-640 WVLG, died Friday at age 68. A local service is being planned and area residents who knew Newton are being encouraged to attend.

During his many years at the microphone, Newton interviewed the famous and powerful – including golf legend Arnold Palmer, Fox News personality Sean Hannity and numerous political figures. While he deftly handled the high-profile interviews, Newton had a knack for inviting the not-so-famous to sit down with him at the microphone. He made them feel comfortable.

“He had a heart to help people,” said James Floyd, Newton’s longtime friend and radio colleague. “He loved what he did.”

In addition to working at The Villages radio station, Newton was on the air for many years at WDBO Radio, the breaking news station in Orlando.

“Rob loved being on the air all night long during a hurricane. He loved getting information to people when they needed it most,” Floyd said.

Villager Ann Pelle said she was heartbroken to learn of Newton’s passing.

“He had more love for The Villages than anyone I ever met. He was in his element when speaking on the radio and he had the perfect voice for it as well. He was a good soul and good to everyone around him,” Pelle said.

Newton also served as the announcer for Pelle’s group, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps.

For many years, Newton was the official announcer at The Villages High School Buffalo football games. He mentored many students both at the high school and the radio station.

Over the years, he used his voice to support many charitable causes, and he had a special love for veterans groups.

He was a native of Missouri and in his youth was a ball boy for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a dream come true for him to see the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2020, 50 years after Quarterback Len Dawson led the team to victory.

Harden-Pauli Funeral Home is handling arrangements. More information will be published on Villages-News.com as it becomes available.