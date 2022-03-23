75.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Celebration of life set in The Villages for radio legend Rob Newton

By Staff Report
Rob Newton

A celebration of life has been scheduled in The Villages for radio legend Rob Newton.

Newton died this past Friday at age 68. For many years he was the voice of The Villages on AM-640 WVLG. He was a resident of the Village of Silver Lake.

The celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. Harden-Pauli Funeral Home is handling arrangements, but the celebration of life will be held at the Life Event Center because of the number of Villagers who have expressed interest in attending.

