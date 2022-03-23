Villager loses bid to replace rock with moss at out-of-compliance rental villa

A Villager has lost a bid to replace rock with moss at his out-of-compliance rental villa.

Victor Petrocelli has been ordered to remove decorative rock which was put down without approval from the Architectural Review Committee at his rental property located at 2075 Thornton Terrace in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook.

Rather than remove the rock, Petrocelli submitted an application to replace the out-of-compliance rock with moss.

Petrocelli, who has been struggling with health issues, was represented at Wednesday’s ARC meeting by his friend, Ann Smith. The 75-year-old was unable to attend the meeting.

“He wants to have something he doesn’t have to take care of,” Smith explained to the ARC.

ARC member Shirley Manthorne had her doubts about the viability of moss, which is not considered appropriate ground covering according to the ARC manual.

“My experience with gardening is that moss is very, very hard to control. It needs a lot of moisture,” she said.

ARC Chairman Irv Markley also cast doubt on the idea of moss.

“It might not provide the aesthetic view that is required for the adjacent properties,” he said.

While the ARC denied the request, members suggested that the property owner consider approrpriate Florida Friendly Landscaping ground cover and submit another application.

The property is currently in violation of deed compliance rules.